Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State has nominated his Chief of Staff, Audu Sule Katagum, as the new Deputy Governor to replace Engr. Nuhu Gidado, who resigned last week.

A reliable source close to the Government House told newsmen that the Governor has already transmitted the name of Audu Sule Katagum to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

It is expected that the State House of Assembly which is currently on recess will cut short the holiday and hold plenary tomorrow Friday in order to attend to the letter of nomination in line with the constitution of the country.

Audu Sule Katagum who is the Chief of Staff, Government House, is an Architect from Azare, headquarters of the Bauchi North Senatorial zone and he is replacing Nuhu Gidado who resigned from office as Deputy Governor last week Wednesday.