Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has described as `false and untrue’ allegation that he frustrated his deputy, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, out of office.

Gidado had on May 23 tendered his resignation letter to the governor through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The spokesman to the former deputy governor was quoted as saying that Gidado resigned because he was not being treated as part of the government.

The governor, however, dismissed the allegation, saying that his former deputy was fairly treated while in service.

“I think he is wrong. Go to the House of Assembly and check, I went on official leave twice since I took over and each time I transmitted a letter to the House of Assembly making him the Acting Governor of the state.

“Moreover, I gave him the most important ministry, the Ministry of Education, where I have been allocating the largest share of the budget of the state since 2008,’’ he added.

Abubakar further explained that there was nothing negative that transpired between him and the former deputy governor.

He said: “What transpired is in the letter of Gidado, and I think people should read that letter, read the entire letter and you will see that there was nothing bad that transpired between us. His final paragraph is that he remains loyal to his leader and brother.

“In my response, I eulogized him and wished him the best in his future endeavour and assured him of the support of the good people of Bauchi State. There was no problem whatsoever.’’

The governor, who had earlier joined President Muhammadu Buhari to perform the Juma’at prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque, said he had `fantastic working relationship’ with the former deputy governor.

President Buhari also met behind closed doors with the former Inspector General of Police, Mr Musiliu Smith, at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Friday.

The President had on Thursday nominated Smith as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Smith is to replace former I-G Mike Okiro, who has completed his five-year tenure as chairman of the commission