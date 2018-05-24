The Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed A. Abubakar, has accepted the resignation of Engr. Nuhu Gidado as Deputy Governor and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The Governor stated this in a statement by his spokesman, Ali M. Ali.

Mohammed described Gidado’s tenure and service to the state as meritorious and, therefore, deserving commendation.

The governor particularly commended the former number two citizen of the state for the remarkable manner of his resignation.

He expressed optimism that he will avail his vast wealth of experience to the state anytime he is called upon in the future.

Mohammed said: “We received the resignation of our Deputy Governor, Engr. Nuhu Gidado. On behalf of the people of Bauchi state, I want to thank him for his meritorious service while in office.

“He remains vital to our administration and party.

I wish him well in his future endeavours, and he can count on me for support. I am also optimistic he will avail the state his service when called upon in the future.”