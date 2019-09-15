<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, appreciated God, his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of the state on his victory at the tribunal.

The governor, while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, shortly after attending the opening ceremony of the second plenary of Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Abeokuta, that he survived nine litigations, including the tribunal verdict since he became the candidate of his party for the March 9 governorship poll.

Abiodun described his victory at the tribunal as a “divine mandate”, while commending the judiciary for doing a thorough job.

“I have gone through probably one of the most turbulent periods any governor could have gone through. I went through several pre-election cases, about eight or nine and also this tribunal.

“My first reaction was to give glory to Almighty God. And to say that this is a further affirmation that indeed with God, nothing shall be impossible. This victory is for Ogun State people who have entrusted me with this mandate. It has been contested in so many courts.

“God has continued to remain God; this mandate is a divine mandate and I believe that is obvious to all. This is a decision of the people of Ogun State and that was further ratified by the tribunal on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, I was away in Burkina Faso, but, I was being informed about what was going back home and I was told it was a detailed judgment.

“I am thankful to the judiciary, the Ogun people and my team of lawyers who are very learned and I am thankful to my party that has stood by me during this period. They are very disciplined, very resilient, supportive and I could not have opted to be in another party apart from APC.

“It is not because I am the best in the state or I am special; God has just given me the assignment to lead Ogun State at this point in time. I have pledged I will do so with all God has given me,” Abiodun submitted.

Meanwhile, a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, has urged the candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, to accept the outcome of the tribunal in good faith.

Kaka in a congratulatory message to Governor Abiodun, bemoaned the level of desperation displayed by Akinlade and his party in the electoral process.

He advised Akinlade not to embark on any “unpatriotic pursuits” by approaching the Court of Appeal to seek justice in a matter that had been decided by the tribunal.

“Congratulations to the petitioners for exercising their inalienable rights, but no thanks for the waste of precious judicial time, holding down the state unnecessarily for upward of four months, heating up the polity by causing distractions.

“The desperation is highly despicable and I hope the all-round demolition of all their claims will make them take the humble pie, by not venturing to approach the Appeal Court by putting an end to any further unpatriotic pursuit capable of holding our state down on growth and development.

“Finally, I congratulate Governor Dapo Abiodun, the state and the APC for the tribunal affirmation of the victory of the mandate freely given by the majority of voters in the state. The path is now clear for focused piloting of our state’s affairs to the much expected higher levels. Hands of fellowship are hereby extended to the gallant losers to team up with the young administration for the overall benefits of all,” the statement said.