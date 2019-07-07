<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the prompt payment of workers salaries and entitlements.

He made the pledge at the 2019 International Day Of Cooperatives, with the theme “Coops For Decent Work,” held at M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The governor said that workers in the state would not experience non remittance of deductions and pensions, promising that his government would do everything possible to apy workers salaries and other entitlements.

“Let me reiterate our irrevocable commitment to workers, that regular payments of salaries, remittance of pension to Pension Fund Administration (PFA), and other entitlements will occupy our burner of this administration, never again will you experience non remittance of deductions,” Abiodun said.

He said his administration would continue to support and cooperative societies by enacted law and in tandem with best global practices.

He pointed to statistics showing that 12 percent of the global human population were part of the 3 million Cooperatives in the world, and that the top 300 Cooperatives garner a turnover 2.1 trillions US dollars, according to the 2017 World Cooperative Monitor.

Cooperative societies employ 380 million people across the world, representing 10 percent of the world employed population, the governor noted, adding that over 12,000 registered cooperative societies were operating in state alone.

President, Ogun State Cooperative Federation Limited (OGSCFED), Alhaji (Dr), AbdulRasaaq Ola Balogun, said this year’s edition of the International Day Of Cooperative marks the 25th United Nations International Day Of Cooperatives, showcasing the activities of organisations that shape the social, economic and cultural development of the world.

He said the theme for this year celebration encapsulated the immeasurable contributions of the Cooperative movement to the preservation of employment and promotion of decent work.

Balogun pledged his support to the Abiodun administration.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives, Mrs Melutia Olufunke Ogunremi, said that about 12,200 registered societies operated in Ogun State, estimating that 7000 are still functioning. She noted that pooled financial resources was about three trillion naira, while the loan portfolio was well over 3.5 trillion naira.

She urged the state government to provide the Ministry with at least 2 project vehicles to facilitate the movement of its special task force responsible for special investigations and auditing of cooperatives in the state.

The event included the investiture of the governor as Grand Patron, while first lady, Her Excellency, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, as Grand Patroness of OSCOFED.

Dignitaries at the event included Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olatokunbo Joseph Talabi, Chief of staff, Alhaji, Shuaib Salisu, Head of service, Engr. Olanrewaju Bisiriyu, among others.