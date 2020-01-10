<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged the newly inaugurated commissioners into the State Executive Council, to be accountable to the people and not answerable to any godfather, groups.

He said this at the inauguration of 19 commissioners and 16 Special Advisers, held on Friday, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta.

The governor in his speech explained that the delay in the constitution of his cabinet was borne out of his administration’s desire to bring the best hands, ‘game-changers’ on board.

Abiodun said that each of the appointees’ performance would be measured by successful implementations of his administration programmes.

He urged them to be ambassadors of inclusiveness, justice, fairness and equity.

The governor said, “Let me say that your appointment comes at a very important period in the history of our dear State. Some have insinuated the appointment of members of the State Executive Council is late.

“Nevertheless, to procure the very best, that is, game-changers who believe in our all-hands-on-deck-approach, team players who will make an impact, one must consult widely. We have thus made sure that the best hands emerged.





“I must also state that no individual or group is solely responsible for your emergence. You are therefore not answerable to any one individual, group or godfather. You are accountable to the people who must be at the centre of your work at every point in time.”

The new commissioners and their portfolios were as follows: Hon. Afolabi Afuape (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs);

Hon Tunji Akinosi (Forestry); Prof. Sidi Osho (Education, Science and Technology ); Dr Adeola Odedina (Agriculture); Mr Olaolu Olabimtan (Budget and Planning); Barr. Gbolahan Adeniran (Justice); Dr Tomi Coker (Health) and Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo (Special Duties).

Others were Tpl. Tunji Odunlami (Urban and Physical Planning); Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun (Environment); Mrs Kikelomo Longe (Commerce and Industry); Mr Dapo Okubadejo (Finance); Hon. Oludotun Taiwo (Rural Development); Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat (Community Development and Cooperatives); Mrs Funmi Efuwape (Women Affairs); Mr Kehinde Oluwadare (Youth and Sports); Mr Jamiu Omoniyi (Housing); Mr Toyin Taiwo (Tourism) and Mr Ade Akinsanya (Works and Infrastructure).