Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has promised not to run a government of “cronies and family” but ensure equitable allocation of resources across the state.

Abiodun also noted that his administration will not hesitate to review suspected misuse of the commonwealth and hold accountable any individual or organisation found culpable.

He made this known, yesterday, in his address shortly after he was sworn-in as the fifth democratically elected governor of the state.

The governor, in company with his wife, Bamidele and children, was administered the oaths of office and allegiance by the Chief Judge, Mosunmola Dipeolu, at the MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium, Abeokuta.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by two former governors of the state, Gbenga Daniel and Segun Osoba, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Suraj Ishola Adekunbi, top civil servants, traditional rulers, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and other dignitaries.

Abiodun, who noted that his path to the governorship was rough and bumpy, declared that government under his watch will be people-centred.

He, however, reiterated that all the ongoing projects embarked upon by his predecessor will be completed by his administration, based on their benefits to the people, priorities and available funds.

“I can assure all and sundry that the government under my watch will be people-centred. The government will be our government, not their government. I have experienced ups and downs of life like any of you. I can relate to your challenges.

“I can identify with your dreams. You want a government that works for you, and not for cronies and families. Let me pledge once again, that I, Adedapo Abiodun, will keep faith with the people. I will lead with integrity and sincerity,” he said.