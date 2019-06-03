<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Diocesan Bishop of Egba, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Adekunle, on Sunday advised Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun not to treat his “fathers-in-politics” with disdain now that he is in power.

Adekunle urged Abiodun to take cognisance of the fact that the political fathers worked assiduously to ensure his victory at the poll.

According to him, Abiodun’s victory didn’t come cheaply given the bumpy roads to it.

Bishop Adekunle gave the advice during his sermon at the post-inauguration thanksgiving service at the Cathedral of St. Peters Church, Ake, Abeokuta, the state capital.

He noted that Abiodun stands a better chance of benefiting from relating with the political fathers and the party’s leaders and avoid taking the wrong path of casting them away from his administration.

Adekunle warned the governor to be careful of his political peers as they are likely to become a “thorn in the flesh” of his administration.

Noting that he would refrain from calling them “god-fathers”, the cleric said god-fathers and fair-weather friends always see politics as business and as such, unstable and flock the corridors of power “when it is sweet and rosy”.

Citing the gospel of St. Luke, Chapter 14, Adekunle urged Abiodun to also remain steadfast in his fellowship with God and puts Him first in his administration’s agenda.

He said it is only God that enthrones and dethrones leaders, advising the governor to radically transform the current sorry state of education in Ogun to an enviable class.

Advocating for a return of mission schools to their original owners as well as building more classrooms, the bishop also enjoined Abiodun to consider how to prioritise technical education, re-education of teachers in the state as well as making the retirees happy, bearing in mind that his parents too were teachers.

Abiodun declared that he would not abandon any of the ongoing projects, which his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, could not complete.

The governor assured the people that his administration would give rural, township and industrial roads a priority attention, in addition to the educational turnaround of the state as well as the plans to providing the needed atmosphere for Public Private Partnership (PPP) investment drive.

He assured that the planned state education summit as well as education master plan that would address the decadence in the sector and return the state to its enviable position will be given a priority.