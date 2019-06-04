<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is set to send a supplementary budget to fund intervention projects.

“We will have to send a supplementary budget to the State Assembly to accommodate some (interventionist) projects,” AbdulRazaq said during a visit to the scene of the two-storey building that collapsed in Ikokoro area of Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq sympathised with those who sustained injuries in the collapse, pledging to pay their hospital bills.

The governor said the state needs to procure necessary equipment for the state’s emergency responders to evacuate people during such an incident.

A victim of the collapsed building, Dr. Richard Ifookorie, thanked AbdulRazaq for the visit.

“We are very grateful for your kindness. God bless you,” he said.

He added that it took the efforts of the neighbours to rescue him and his child from the rubbles.

AbdulRazaq had earlier told officials of the Ministry of Water Resources to submit a memo detailing everything they needed to fix the water crisis in the state.

He said such requisitions would be captured in the supplementary budget the new government will send to the legislature for approval.

According to him, the water works must deliver constant water supply to identifiable areas within the Ilorin metropolis in the next 100 days.

He said such supply can be delivered to other areas of the capital city and across the state in phases, warning that he would not take excuses in the delivery of the key campaign promise.

He asked the Ministry of Water Resources and affected consultants to deliver water to every part of the state by getting all the dams working, pledging to give them the necessary support.

AbdulRazaq spoke during an unannounced visit to Agba Dam, Asa Dam Water Works and Western Reservoir (Adewole), where he lamented that no part of the state gets constant water supply despite the over N6 billion already sunk into the water reticulation project.

The governor said he might wield the big stick in form of “house cleaning”, if the ministry did not deliver on his directive.

“We have a mandate to deliver water to our people and within the next 100 days. For a start, I want to see constant water supply in specific areas of Ilorin; it may be in Ilorin East, South or West or anything (where these particular dams cover),” he said after listening to the ministry’s officials.

“Don’t keep talking. We want action. Our people want water. No part of Ilorin or anywhere in this state do people have water. Raise a memo to state what the problems are and what’s needed to fix them. People are tired of (empty) talk.

“We have to solve the problems now. Forget the big word reticulation, let’s fix the problem. We need immediate memo on what the problems are and we will give you all the support.”

AbdulRazaq had earlier visited the Kwara State Inland Revenue Service (KW-IRS), where he also directed the body to submit a memo to give a clear picture of the happenings there, including how to perform optimally.

He also visited the Ilorin General Hospital, where he announced that the state would host a health summit for stakeholders from across the sector on how to improve health delivery in the state.