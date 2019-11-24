<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Youths under banner of Concerned Youths Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state at the weekend urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Minister of information and Culture Lai Mohammed and other elders of the party to find amicable solution to the crisis rocking the party in the state.

The youths drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state, added that the crisis in the party is evident, saying there clashes interest in the party.

“There is crisis within the party. If we say there is crisis in Kwara APC we are deceiving ourselves. So far there has not been a measure of equity and fair play among the divides that make up the party in the distribution of appointment,” Coordinator of the group, John Adegboye has said: “We are of the express opinion that the solution to this crisis lies squarely in the governor’s court. As the leader of APC in the state, we enjoin you to use your good office to convene a meeting of stakeholders to address the knotty issues precipitating this crisis.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed, you were the one that superintended the accomplished Kwara libration struggle and masterfully supervised our victory in the 2019 general elections. We may not be talking about a ruling APC government in the state if you had not risen to the occasion. We appeal to you not to turn your back at very project which you worked tirelessly to accomplish.”

Comrade Adegboye added that “we are suing for peace so that out amiable governor and our party can concentrate squarely on governance of the state, so that dividends of democracy shall be delivered to Kwarans as promised by the governor and APC in the build-up to the general elections.

“This appeal became necessary in view of the observed crisis of interest currently engulfing our great party in the state. Sadly, we are yet to see concerted efforts by those much older than us and leaders of thought within the party that is geared towards finding lasting solution to the crisis.

“We also appeal to all members of the party to in the name of God and for the interest of peace, stability and development of the state petition every action, sentiment and statement capable of promoting crisis within ourselves.”