Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that he owed nobody any explanation or apology for appointing his daughter as an aide.

Speaking on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa denied appointing two of his daughters but clarified that he appointed only one who was “eminently qualified to hold the position.”

“It is not true that I have two of my daughters appointed. I have only one appointed and she is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any daughter in social media. The one appointed for girl child education is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any apologies for that because I know the quality of daughter that I have.”

Okowa also said the choice of who becomes the next governor of Delta State in 2023 will be determined by God.

“I am not God. I don’t make a Governor. Nobody makes a governor. It is only God that can make one.

“The important thing is we want to ensure there is unity and equity and we will continue to work towards achieving a situation that keeps us United as Deltans realising that working together makes us stronger as a people.”