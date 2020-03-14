<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has declared that the current crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress would not consume the embattled national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor also vowed that patriotic forces in the APC would deploy every arsenal to ensure that the plan of those plotting Oshiomhole’s removal was foiled, adding that they would not allow Oshiomhole to be humiliated out of office.

Uzodinma, who fielded questions from journalists in Owerri on Saturday, insisted that the chairman has done nothing to warrant his removal from office adding that there were clearly spelt out guidelines for the removal of National officers of the party which those championing Oshimole’s removal want to circumvent by going through the back door to obtain exparte orders from the courts.

He accused leaders of the PDP of being behind the crisis in the APC, also accused them of dropping the name of the presidency in vain.

The governor said the guidelines of the party is clear on how the national chairman can be removed from office which must be through the National Executive committee (NEC) of the party, adding that anything outside that was illegal and amounted to a witch hunt.

According to him the plot to remove Oshiomole is a clear case of witch hunt otherwise those behind it would have come through the proper channel which is the NEC of the party but they have refused to do so because they know they have no genuine case against him





”Many of us, leaders of the party, are aware that those clamouring for the chairman’s removal are working with the PDP to destabilise the party but they will fail because we will not allow them to humiliate our national chairman out of office through illegal means or allow any action that will bring the party to public ridicule ” the governor declared

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has always made it clear that as the leader and Father of the party he does not interfere with party matters.” So I advise those dropping the name of the President on their wicked plans to desist forthwith. We all believe in the rule of law and due process which is the hallmark of this administration and therefore cannot bow to any illegality ”

The governor wondered why any true member of the APC will want to remove Oshimole who has done so well for the party at this crucial stage in time when the party ought to come together, savour their victory at the last elections and plan how to consolidate for the future.

The Imo governor advised those behind the plot to remove Oshiomole from office to stop because it is bound to fail adding ” Let me make this clear we will not allow Oshiomole to be humiliated out of office.

He has done nothing wrong and no amount of propaganda and illegal plots can succeed in removing him from office “