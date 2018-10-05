



Three aspirants seeking to run for seats in the Gombe State House of Assembly, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have boycotted the exercise, citing irregularities.

The three aspirants Dahiru Kera, Adamu Musa, and Muhammed Buba are vying for the seat to represent Nafada South in the state assembly.

The primary election was slated for Thursday.

Speaking with newsmen in a telephone interview, Kera said they decided to boycott the election because one of the aspirants, the incumbent deputy speaker of the assembly, Kawu Musa, threatened the delegates of the election.

“He prevented us from meeting them as is customary and threatened them with punishment if they dare vote for us,” he said.

“Like in religion, there is no compulsion in democracy and he should allow the will of people to prevail otherwise we are going to unanimously exploit other options at the peril of the PDP and Hon. K. Musa,” Kera said.