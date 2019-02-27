



Gombe State residents have been celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the poll for a second term.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari’s fans trooped to the streets, jublating and singing victory songs as soon as he was declared winner.

NAN reports that many young people and the elderly, who were seen in some locations spent the night waiting outside their homes waiting for the declaration.

Some were seen riding motorcycles and displaying different staunts, while others were chanting “4+4 Baba” because of the excitement.

Many were equally raising brooms, which is the symbol of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some youths, who came out to jubilate said that celebration continues throughout the week because of Buhari’s victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari won in Gombe and APC won all the National Assembly seats .