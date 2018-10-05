



Hon. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala on Thursday won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the candidate for Biliri East constituency of Gombe State House of Assembly for the 2019 general election.

The Biliri East PDP primary which was witnessed by INEC and security personnel lasted between 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Biliri township stadium.

Ayala who is the incumbent member of the State House of Assembly polled 25 votes ahead of three other aspirants; including Rabi Daniel, the state Commissioner of women affairs who scored 24 votes, while Borkono and Safiyanu Magaji got no vote.

The Returning Officer, Bar. Jacob Lawal before declaring Ayala winner of the exercise, said that 50 delegates were supposed to participate in the exercise but only 49 were accredited and voted.

Speaking to Journalists after he was declared winner, Ayala thank the delegates and entire members of his constituency for honoring him with their votes.

“I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence from all the delegates and my entire constituents, I am immensely grateful to my family, friends and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and effort to our campaign and I also want to solicit their support to ensure victory for the PDP in the general election.” He said.

“To my co-contestants, I am soliciting their support as I look forward to work with them as partners towards actualising this aspiration,” he added.