



Alhaji Muhammad Ribadu, senatorial candidate, Gombe North Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, has relinquished his candidature to Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State.

Ribadu stated this in Gombe on Thursday during a welcome reception organized by the party in honour of Dankwambo, who was one of the PDP presidential aspirants that lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the party primaries.

He said he decided to forfeit his candidature to Dankwambo to compensate him for the loss in the presidential primaries.

He described Dankwambo as a visionary leader and the architect of modern Gombe, adding that and if given the chance to become a senator, he would do more.

He urged Dankwambo to accept the gesture as he was in the right position to contest for the senate.

In his remarks, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Usman Nafada, commended Ribadu for his decision and his loyalty to Dankwambo and the party.

He said that the position will give Dankwambo the opportunity of becoming a member of various committee at the Senate, thereby enabling him to bring development to the state.

Nafada called on PDP supporters to continue supporting the party to ensure its victory in 2019.

In his response, Dankwambo thanked all party supporters for the support given to him to contest for presidential position.

He said he accepted the outcome of the presidential primaries in good fate and had congratulated Abubakar who emerged the winner.

He called on party supporters to be loyal and support Abubakar to became the next president of the country.

With regards to the offer made to him to contest senatorial seat, he said he needed to consult widely before taking a decision on the offer.