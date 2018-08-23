The Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Atiku, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the continuous voter registration a non-stop exercise.

Atiku gave the advice in Kumo headquarters of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe on Thursday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“The Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) as the name implies, should be everyday event.

“The issue of closing and opening should not arise, it should be that as soon as you clock eighteen years, you are eligible to register.

“There are people, who were above the age of eighteen but they are not in possession of Permanent Voters Card, if the exercise is continuous, they will be able to register,” he said.

He also advised INEC to introduce an easy way online voter registration to reduce the stress of queuing.

Atiku also commended them for extending the period for CVR, adding that this will give people chance for many to register.

The monarch appealed to youths to be cautious and avoid being used by politicians as instruments of violence, before, during and after the election.

He called on parents to take the upbringing of the children with utmost seriousness.