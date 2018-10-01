.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The former chief of staff to Senator Danjuma Goje, Lamido Umar Chikaire, said that the current Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo should not be blamed for the travails of his former boss who is facing court charges for allegedly looting state resources while serving as governor in the state.

The former chief of staff stated this while firing back at the immediate past governor and now Senator representing Gombe central, over his recent remarks against the administration of Dankwambo.

The former governor who is now the leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state last week Thursday, expressed bitterness over the decay and rot of many projects executed by his administration in the state.

He gave instances of the poor services being rendered by the multi-billion naira Dadin-Kowa Water Scheme, the Gombe State Specialists Hospital, the Gombe International Hotel, the Gombe Airport, the Gombe Stadium among many others.

He also accused the Dankwambo administration of neglecting the rural areas and concentrating his projects only in Gombe, the state capital.

Chikaire, while addressing newsmen at his residence in Gombe over the weekend, said Goje does not have the moral justification to criticise the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Dankwambo after ruining the state during his regime .