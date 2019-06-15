<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission, Gombe State, on Saturday held its post-election review programmed tagged “Review of the 2019 General Elections”.

The Resident electoral commissioner in Gombe, Umar Ibrahim, in his welcome address noted that the review was part of post-election activities marking the culmination of the 2015-2019 electoral cycle and the beginning of the 2019-2023 cycle.

Ibrahim said, “As you all are aware, election is a very complex and expensive venture involving so many activities, processes, personnel, stakeholders, institutions, organizations and almost every strata of the society.

“Every election is unique and comes with its issues and challenges and the 2019 general elections is not an exception.

“I wish to call on all participants at this one-day retreat to feel free to discuss experiences of the elections,” he remarked.

The INEC National commissioner Supervising Gombe, Bauchi and Yobe States, Baba Shettima Arfo, who declared the event open wished participants fruitful deliberations.

He said, “Today’s review will afford us the opportunity as electoral officers and returning officers to review our activities to know how we fared. We will check our strengths and weak points as a guide for future elections”.

Meanwhile, participants at the review exercise include electoral officers, Head of the departments, and ad hoc staff.