One of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial hopefuls in Gombe state who is presently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Usman Bayero Nafada has assured on continuity of infrastructure development if given the party ticket and eventually elected as Governor of Gombe state come 2019.

Bayaro Nafada disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in his residence in Gombe on Sunday saying that his aim to contest for the governorship seat is to take the state to another higher level of development.

“When I was the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, I contributed immensely in transforming Federal College of Education, Gombe into first a class institution in the country”, he declared.

“There are a lot of projects which were delivered by me at Gombe North Senatorial district including the construction of a dam at Kaltungo in Gombe southern Senatorial district”, he boasted.

He promised to build on the projects designed by Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo if given the mandate saying that doing so, will help in alleviating the sufferings of the people.

When asked about other aspirants who are equally seeking to be given the party’s ticket and be elected into the office eventually, he said that he is vying for the seat in order to continue to contribute to the development of the state saying that the electorates will only vote a credible candidate who they think will serve them better.

He saluted Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo for sustaining his campaign promises to the people which he said has stood him up among Governors in the country who are not owing salaries to its workers.

Bayero Nafada then explained that there are people who do not want to see the progress of the state who used to speak in the media insulting the Governor but failed to understand the good things he has done to the state, adding that such people can not show any good manifesto if given the chance to lead Gombe state.