Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya today pulled a surprise when he beat 8 others to emerge the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election.

Inuwa, who was the APC governorship candidate in the 2015 governorship election in the state, beat other top contenders including Senator Umar Idris, a former house of representative member representing Yamaltu Deba federal constituency, former senator representing Gombe Central and former minister of transport who got 68 votes.

Inuwa Yahaya got 859 votes out of the total number of 1721 votes casts, while Mohammed Dan Barde came a distant second with 463 votes.

Farouk Bamusa polled 139 votes, followed by Idris Umar with 68 votes, Umar Kwairanga got 54 votes, Habu Muazu 49 votes, Dasuki Jalo 28, Khamisu Mailantarki scored 9 votes and Aliyu Haidar 5 votes.

A total of 44 votes were recorded as invalid votes.

The primary election which started very late on Sunday with accreditation commencing around 12 midnight came to a conclusion with the declaration of the final result by the Chairman of the election committee Abu Bawuro on Monday afternoon at about 3pm.

While declaring the result of the election, Bawuro who said the primary was very rigorous and tedious, commended the delegates, their agents and the aspirants for their commitment and cooperation in ensuring a hitch free exercise.

Speaking the winner of the contest, Inuwa Yahaya, solicit the support of other candidates to ensure the victory of APC come 2019.

He said the biggest task before them now is to work towards winning the final elections.