One of the leading gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, has restated his commitment to remain in the Party no matter the outcome of the coming gubernatorial primaries of the party.

Yahaya gave the assurance while speaking with Journalists, in Gombe shortly after distributing vehicles and motorcycles to party delegates at his newly constructed multi- million naira campaign secretariat and APC square.

Reacting to insinuations going round that he would defect to another party or work against his party victory if he loses in his bid to become the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, considering his huge investment to the party.

Yahaya said he was interested and committed in the genuine change in the leadership of the state.

He said he has no plans to defect to any party, stressing that such an insinuation is mischievous and out of his political calculation.

While urging the public to completely disregard the rumor, he said: “ let me allay your fears, such information is not only mischievous but false.”

The gubernatorial hopeful further advised youths in the state not to allow politicians use them as vulnerable tools for violence, stressing that party leaders should educate their followers on the effects of violence to the society.

“We must learn to educate our followers as party loyalists and supporters as chieftains. If the society is destroyed or in chaos, how would governance be done in such an atmosphere?” He said

“The perception of some youths toward election over the years is that of violence during elections. Many of them do not know the harm that violence does to the society in the future.” He added.

“The future of the nation belongs to the youths, so if Nigeria is destroyed, what would be the fate of the youths in the nearest future?”

He said as the election draw nearer, youths should see the election as a democratic process that must be devoid of violence if they hope to reap the dividends of democracy.

“On elections day, the only constitutional job of a youth is to go and exercise his or her right by voting for his or her candidates.”