<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Four months after operating without members of the State Executive Council, Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has forwarded the names of 18 Commissioners-designate to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the state executive council.

Meanwhile, the Governor has also approved the following appointments of Special Advisers who include: Dijatu Bappah as Special Adviser (Social Investment), Alh. Garba Jijji Gadam as Special Adviser ( Inter-Governmental Relations), Geoffrey Namu Birba as Special Adviser (Drugs and Narcotics) and CP Mohammed Wakili (Rtd) as Special Adviser ( Security Matters).

Others are; Col. Sani Adamu Dabsiya (Rtd) as Special Adviser ( Security Matters), Hamma Adama Ali Kumo as Special Adviser ( House of Assembly Matters) and Abubakar Inuwa Tata as Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

It will be recalled that the Governor had earlier vowed to send the list of the Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly before 1st October

All the appointments are with immediate effect as contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.