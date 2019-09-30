Four months after operating without members of the State Executive Council, Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has forwarded the names of 18 Commissioners-designate to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the state executive council.
Meanwhile, the Governor has also approved the following appointments of Special Advisers who include: Dijatu Bappah as Special Adviser (Social Investment), Alh. Garba Jijji Gadam as Special Adviser ( Inter-Governmental Relations), Geoffrey Namu Birba as Special Adviser (Drugs and Narcotics) and CP Mohammed Wakili (Rtd) as Special Adviser ( Security Matters).
Others are; Col. Sani Adamu Dabsiya (Rtd) as Special Adviser ( Security Matters), Hamma Adama Ali Kumo as Special Adviser ( House of Assembly Matters) and Abubakar Inuwa Tata as Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission.
It will be recalled that the Governor had earlier vowed to send the list of the Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly before 1st October
All the appointments are with immediate effect as contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.