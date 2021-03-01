



Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has dropped three commissioners in a minor cabinet shake up aimed at consolidating on the operations of his Government.

A release made available to newsmen through the Director General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, which was signed by the Secretary to the Gombe State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, gave the names of the dropped commissioners as Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami, Information & Culture; Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana, Health and Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN), Special Duties.

Though no reason was given for dropping the Commissioners, the Governor however thanked them for their services to the State and wished them well in their future endeavors.

In the new arrangement, Mr Julius Ishaya, now moves from the Ministry of Youth Development to the Ministry of Information and culture while Dr. Habu Dahiru moves from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Health.





Other commissioners affected by the change in the cabinet are Mohammed Danladi Adamu who moves from the Ministry of Lands and Survey to the Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives while Dauda Batari Zambuk, Commissioner for Internal Security and Ethical Orientation now moves to the Ministry of Education.

Adamu Dishi Kupto was also been redeployed from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.

The Government statement also directed the sacked commissioners to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

In the meantime, the Governor has nominated the following to serve as commissioners, pending their confirmation by the Gombe State House of Assembly.

They are, Mr. Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, Abdullahi Idris Kwami and Abubakar Aminu Musa.