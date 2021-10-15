Gombe governor inaugurates APC council congress executives

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described the governing party’s unity, and support in Gombe as rock-solid challenging new LG party executives to see their election as a call to service.

Inuwa Yahaya also charged the new Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to relent as they begin the onerous task of projecting and protecting the interest of the party, especially with political activities building up ahead of 2023.

The Governor gave the charge while speaking during the inauguration of the elected Local Government Executives at the Gombe State APC secretariat.

He praised the peaceful and transparent process that brought the new LG party officials on board, describing the unity of purpose that permeates through the Gombe State Chapter of the APC as rock-solid.

Inuwa Yahaya further challenged the new party officials to see their election as a call to service to the party and the people who gave them the mandate.

He said that “Prior to the congresses, I did promise to bequeath a process where every member of our great party will be proud of and today we are pleased to announce that the outcome was nothing but a true reflection of the yearnings and aspirations of all and sundry.”

The Governor expressed gratitude to the generality of the party faithful for their support and cooperation before and after the formation of the APC-led Government in Gombe State.

He then said that “I am confident that our members and indeed the people of Gombe State are happy with our performance so far and we shall continue to deliver on our campaign promises so as deliver on our party’s change mantra.”

He expressed confidence that the State, zonal and the party’s national convention will be peaceful and transparent as witnessed in the already conducted ward and Local Government congresses in the state.

The Governor called on anyone who feels aggrieved with the conduct of the congresses so far to seek redress within the party structure rather than instituting court case, warning that, “the party shall enforce discipline and full compliance with the directives of NEC with regards to those who have taken the Party to court as enshrined in Article 21D of the party’s constitution.”

Inuwa Yahaya charged the new Local Government party executives as well as chairmen of Local Government Councils of the State to ensure that APC offices in all the Local Government headquarters are up running.

“It is only when these offices are open that we have regular interaction with our party members to understand their plight for appropriate actions; so we shall no longer condone a situation where APC offices at all levels are not open for party activities,” he stressed.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman of Gombe State APC Caretaker Committee, Mr Nitte Amangal called on the newly sworn-in Executives to be good ambassadors of the party by extending olive branches to those within and outside the party so as to ensure that APC continues to grow in strength and vigour.

Others who spoke at the occasion included former House of Representatives member, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, Deputy Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Sidi Buba and the Chairman, Gombe State APC Elder’s Forum Jauro Tela Abubakar who declared confidence in his leadership and direction, assuring him of continued support as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli.