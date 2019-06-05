<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has constituted a seven-man committee to recover all illegally acquired government properties from 10th March, 2019.

The terms of reference of the committee include to investigate the propriety or otherwise of disposal of any government property from 10th March. To determine the process followed in the disposal of the property. To recover property found to be improperly disposed of and to make any other recommendations it deems necessary to forestall future occurrence.

The committee is to be chaired by Air Cmdr Peter Bilal (rtd), Mr Dauda Batari Zambuk, Usman Shamaki Mohammed, Rep. of Police force, Rep. of DSS, Rep of NSCDC and Bar. Obel Yaji Mni, who is the secretary.