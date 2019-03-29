<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State governor-elect and 24 members-elect of the Gombe State House of Assembly have received their Certificates of Return at the Gombe International Hotel Banquet Hall.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Gombe, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, who gave the welcome address noted that “Election is not one man’s business. For more than two years we engaged all groups. Our profound gratitude to the Emir of Gombe for encouraging citizens to collect their PVC, he also said countless times that election will come and go but Gombe will remain” he said.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe States, Alhaji Baba Shettima Arfo in his address said, “The outcome of 2019 election has shown that every vote counts. The people of Gombe have spoken and you are the result of their expressions”.

The Governor-elect in his remark thanked the people of Gombe. He said, “I thank the people for conducting themselves in the most civilised manner that has culminated in the event of today. Continue in that spirit so that the incoming administration can discharge its responsibilities to the best of its abilities. We extend our hands of fellowship to others, as we take Gombe to the next level, we will ensure we deliver more dividends to the people of the state” he maintained.

The member-elect, Gombe North Ali Baba Manu, who spoke to newsmen said “People of Gombe North should expect quality representation, laws that will have a direct impact on their existence. As a legislature, we will support the governor to deliver more dividends of democracy” he said.

The certificate-presentation event was well attended by heads of agencies, paramilitary and guests of the governor-elect, deputy governor-elect and members-elect.