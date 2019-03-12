



Alhaji Bayero Nafada, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, has congratulated Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya of All Progressives Congress (APC) for winning last Saturday’s election.

He applauded the governor-elect in Gombe on Tuesday while fielding questions from news men.

Nafada said he had no intention of going to court because that was not in his agenda.

“Going to court is not on my agenda, but I don’t know what the party will do,” he said.

He said he had not congratulated the Governor-elect earlier because he had yet to speak to anyone on the outcome of the results.

“But I want to use this medium and opportunity to congratulate him,” he said.

He, however, said congratulating Yahaya did not mean that the PDP would not take legal action, stressing that he had no issues with the governor-elect.

Nafada, who appealed to his supporters to be peaceful and law-abiding, expressed his determination to partner with everyone whose interest was to develop the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yahya polled a total of 364,179 votes to beat Nafada who scored 222, 868 votes.