



The candidate of the All Progressives Congress Alhaji Mohammad Inuwa Yahya has been declared the winner of Gombe state gubernatorial election.

Yahya polled a total of 364,179 votes to beat the People’s Democratic Party’s Usman Bayero Nafada, who scored 222, 868 votes in the Saturday’s poll.

According to the state returning officer and vice chancellor Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi Professor Saminu Ibrahim, 627,451 persons were accredited to vote in the election while the total votes cast in the Saturday’s poll was 623, 230,

Professor Ibrahim said that the total valid votes were 608, 846 while 143, 84 votes were rejected.

APC won the poll with a difference of 141, 311 votes.