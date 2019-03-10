



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Ibrahim, as the winner of Yamaltu West constituency in the election into Gombe State House of Assembly.

Mohammed Kirfi, the INEC Returning Officer, announced the result for Kwadon/Yamaltu/Debate Local Government Area of the state on Sunday. He said Mr Ibrahim scored the highest votes of 12,087 to defeat his closest rival, Salihu Mohammed of the People Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,280 votes.

He said that 10 political parties contested for the seat.

”Abubakar Sadik Ibrahim of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and having the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was conducted peacefully and the result was announced in the presence of security personnel.

NAN also reports that the party agents present signed the result sheet while the PDP agent whose candidate emerged second disappeared before the announcement of the result.