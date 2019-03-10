



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Sadik Ibrahim, as the winner of Yamaltu West constituency in the election into Gombe State House of Assembly.

Mr Mohammed Kirfi, the INEC Returning Officer who announced the result for Kwadon/Yamaltu/Debate Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, said Ibrahim scored the highest votes of 12,087 to defeat his closest rival Salihu Mohammed of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,280 votes.

He said that 10 political parties contested for the seat.

”Abubakar Sadik Ibrahim of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and having the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was conducted peacefully and the result was announced in the presence of security personnel.

NAN also reports that the party agents present signed the result sheet while the PDP agent whose candidate emerged second disappeared before the announcement of the result.

Also, the candidate of APC, Mohammed Sa’idu has been declared winner of Deba constituency by INEC.

Dr Mukhtar Baba, the INEC Returning Officer who announced the result in Deba on Sunday, said Sa’idu scored 19,957 to defeat his closest rival Lano Salihu of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 9,526 votes.

He said that the election recorded 31,999 total vote cast, 1,495 rejected votes and 30,504 total valid votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deba constituency has four registration areas which are Deba, Kuri, Kabawa/wajari and Nono.

NAN also reports that the result was announced in the presence of party agent’s and security personnel.