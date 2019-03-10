



The All Progressives Congress’s governorship candidate in Gombe State, Mohammad Yahya, has won in seven out of eight local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results were read at the state collation centre by Saminu Abdulrahaman, Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University Bauchi.

Yahya’s major challenger is Usman Nafada of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In Gombe Local Government Area, the APC candidate polled 68,384 votes to defeat his closest rival of the PDP who polled 21,673 votes.

In Shongom Local Government Area, the APC got 13,463 votes while the PDP got 12,993 votes. In Kaltungo local government area, APC polled 26,744 votes and PDP got 22254 votes. In Yamaltu/Deba local government, APC polled 51,521 while PDP 25,852 votes.

Also in Kwami local government, APC got 30,539 votes while PDP polled 18,240 votes. In Billiri local government, APC scored 18,612 while PDP got 18,063. In Funakaye local government, PDP polled 20,020 votes while APC got 29,191. The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mr Nafada won his own local government Nafada. He polled 17937 while APC got 9018.

The remaining three local government areas – Dukku, Balanga and Akko – are expected to be announced at 4:00 p.m.