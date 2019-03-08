



No fewer than 285 candidates from 34 political parties are to participate in the Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Gombe State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Mohorret Bigun, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Gombe.

Bigun said that 32 candidates were vying for the governorship seat, while 253 candidates from 34 political parties were vying for 24 seats in Gombe State House of Assembly.

Out of the 32 governorship candidates, only one is a female, while only 18 out of the 253 candidates participating in the Gombe State House Assembly election are women.

The ratio of male candidates to female for the governorship election is 96.87 per cent to 3.13 per cent, while that of the state House of Assembly election is put at 92.88 per cent to 7.12 per cent.

He listed some of the political parties participating in the election to include All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, Accord Party, Democratic People’s Party, and People’s Redemption Party.

Others are Advanced Congress of Democrats, Advanced Alliance Party, All Blended Party, Labour Party, African Democratic Congress, Yes Electorate Party, and Zenith Labour Party.

Some of the governorship candidates include Aishatu Bikimcha (Accord Party), Bala Bello (DPP), Kwairanga Magaji (AD), Mohammed Musa (ACD), Inuwa Yahaya (APC), Nafada Bayero (PDP) and David Aiye (UPN).