



Party supporters jubilated on the streets of Gombe as the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress the winner of the governorship election in state on Sunday.

The celebration began when the residents noticed that Yahaya was leading in the Local Government results announced by INEC.

The supporters of APC brandished brooms, the symbol of the party, danced and engaged in acrobatic displays to show their joy.

Yahaya scored 364,179 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Usman Nafada, who polled 222,868 votes.

Gombe State is currently led by Ibrahim Dankwambo of the PDP, who lost his bid to go to the Senate after he would have completed two four-year terms as Governor in May.