The Gombe State House of Assembly says the impeachment of Hon. Shuaibu Haruna had nothing to do with the acrimony between the Assembly and Governor Inuwa Yahaya as speculated.

According to Majority leader, who represents Pero Chonge constituency, Samuel Markus, Haruna’s impeachment was “in good faith” and not based on the failure of the Executive to meet the demands of the House as alleged.

Markus, who briefed journalists on Sunday midnight on behalf of the entire members of the Assembly after a closed door nocturnal meeting with some aides of the governor, said the state Assembly had “total loyalty” for Governor Yahaya.

He noted that Gombe State House of Assembly was “working harmoniously” with the governor to achieve the much needed change.

“Every system has it own internal mechanisms of adjusting. We felt it was better to make adjustment so that the House can be able to run smoothly.

“The House needs a good understanding and cohesion between ourselves.

“It has nothing to do with government, it has nothing to do with the Assembly.

“We have total loyalty for His Excellency, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, and we are working with him harmoniously.

“Bills that came to the House from the governor, we have acted promptly upon and we acted positively.

“It was just an internal adjustment and we have every right under the law to make adjustments within the House to serve the people of Gombe State very well and humanity,” he said.

Markus added that the constitution provides that, as members, they could make “adjustment” in the House if members are not comfortable with any officer acting in a capacity or lack confidence in him.

“We have the right to change this officer by a vote of two-thirds majority of the House; and we acted according to law.”

The former Deputy Speaker, Shuaibu Haruna, was removed on Tuesday by 21 of the 24-member House; and replaced by Sidi Buba.

Of the 24 members, 19 are of the All Progressives Congress, while five are of the Peoples Democratic Party.