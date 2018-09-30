As aspirants jostle for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the party’s primary election in Gombe state on Sunday, the party Leader in the state, Sen. Danjuma Goje, said in Gombe that he had no anointed candidate.

Goje who spoke with newsmen at the weekend said any aspirant parading himself as his choice candidate is a “liar.”

The winner of the Sunday’s primary election will fly the party’s flag in the 2019 gubernatorial election, in which the APC is seeking to oust the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

”I have not anointed any candidate. All of them contesting are credible and committed party members,” he said.

Goje, however urged the delegates of the party to vote for an aspirant that will lead the party to victory at the general election.

While lambasting the PDP led administration in the state, the former governor said APC is determine and more committed to take over power in the state come 2019.

Our correspondent reports that nine candidates are contesting for the APC ticket in the state.