Gombe APC crisis: Council officials toss Senator Goje after pledging loyalty

Confusion, uncertainty and tension have continued to rise within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State over the struggle between Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje to control the party structure in the State.

Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje is a two-term former Governor in the State and currently represents Gombe Central in the National Assembly.

The relationship between the two had recently gone sour following a power tussle to control the party structure in the State resulting in a recent political clash.

This current tussle witnessed a political drama on Thursday 25th November 2021, when the majority of the party officials in the eleven wards of Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area met and pledged their loyalty to their Senator, Muhammad Danjuma Goje, only to call a press briefing in the evening of the same day to deny resigning from their positions.

However, reacting for the party, Mr Moses Kyari, the party’s publicity secretary described the purported resignation as a dangerous and malicious rumour saying, “this is not true; this is a lie from the pit of hell”.

He said, “like you’ve just seen, the people concerned have come to address a press conference, the people that supposedly resigned their offices came to debunk that allegation and to tell the true story of what actually transpired”.

According to him, “some of the people whose names appeared on the list are not even in town some are sick and did not go out. How did their names appear in the list? Meaning, it was a rumour”.

In the meantime, Mr Moses said the party had received a complaint from the party at the local government level alleging character assassination. He said the party will set up a committee to look into the matter stressing, ” We shall definitely take punitive action by going to court to ensure that these people who brought disaffection are brought to book by the laws of the land”.

He also said the party had asked Sen Goje to apologize to the party after the November 5th incident which he failed but that it has set up a committee to formally write him about the complaints and if nothing is heard from him, it will apply the constitutional means of addressing the matter.

An investigation by nesmen had shown that a majority of the eleven ward executives of the APC in Yamaltu-Deba had come together to pledge their loyalty to Senator Goje through one of his aides. They were also made to write their names and contact phone numbers on a sheet of paper.

Also denying the resignation, the chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Yamaltu-Deba LGA, Alhaji Ali Ismaila Kuri, said non of his executive member nor any from the eleven wards forwarded any resignation letter to him.

Speaking in Hausa, he described the resignation issue as laughable and cannot be heard anywhere.

According to him, since the matter started raging, nobody among his executive members that he called confirmed ever resigning from his party position.

He said the same thing applied to all the executives in the eleven wards of the Local Government. He said, “they are all here, you have seen them denying one after the other, they are refuting the claims, that they went for a different meeting.

He pledged their loyalty to Governor Inuwa Yahaya adding, ” we are loyal 100 per cent to this Government that is working with the fear of God. This problem was brought from outside “.

“Those that planned that meeting and made those pronouncements to the world, we know who they are and we will call them and ask, who gave them a resignation letter? he queried.