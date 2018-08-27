A former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in the 2011 election and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Abubakar Aliyu, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aliyu who disclosed this while speaking with Journalists on Saturday stated that he took the decision to quit the party to save his political career which could be jeopardised if he remained in the ruling party.

He said the ruling party was being insensitive to the plight of the people.

Aliyu who is the leader of APC’s Adalchi Advocacy Group in Gombe State was accompanied by thousands of his supporters from all the 11 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state to the PDP.

He described his defection to PDP as the best decision of his life, saying he has removed the cobweb that has covered his eyes for many years in APC.

Aliyu said the APC-led administration has failed Nigerians, adding that the party has no human face.

According to him, there is hardship across the country and people are killed on a daily basis.

“APC failed Nigerians by not fulfilling its campaign pledges. Economic diversification, human capacity development, values and ethics, financial probity, anti-corruption war, unemployment and security have not been properly addressed,” he said.

He urged all lovers of democracy in the state and the country at lager to defect to PDP, saying that Gombe State has always remained with the PDP since the return to democracy in 1999.

An APC member and Minority Leader in the state House of Assembly, Ahmed Usman Haruna had earlier defected to PDP.