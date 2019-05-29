<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two Edo State lawmakers-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Patrick Aisowieren, and Mr. Dennis Idahosa, have said that there was no going back on the choice of Femi Gbajabiamila as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Aisowieren currently represents Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency while Idahosa just elected to represent Ovia Federal Constituency.

Speaking at Abudu during inspection of some road projects, Aisowieren said there was need to have a robust; experience and cooperative house leadership to drive the next level agenda of the APC led federal government.

Aisowieren said the next Green Chamber wants to see the APC led federal government succeed better.

He said the support for Gbajabiamila’s aspiration was beyond the party’s endorsement as most members elect of the 9th assembly were solidly behind him.

According to him, “What we need in the country is to attain the desired economic, political and social growth. We of the APC and some other like minds in the opposition is sufficiently behind him to lead the house in the next four years.

“We have tried a legislature that is opposed to the executive and Nigerians have said it did us no good. It’s time to do it the other way round and expect a different result for good. We are putting our skills of lobbying and experience forward to ensure Gbajabiamila succeeds against all odds.”

Idahosa, on his part, Gbajabiamila has been able to court friendship across political divides, as well as different ethnic groups.

According to him, “Gbajabiamila is not only eminently qualifies to for the position, his wealth of experience will help coordinate the affairs of the House for the benefit of the country.

“His relationship across members from divides will also play a major role in moving the country on the part of growth.”