



A former Minister of Power and Steel, Chief Godwin Ogbaga, has described imposition of candidates on the electorate as another form of slavery by the privileged few and rape of democratic principles.

Ogbaga spoke in an interview with newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Nigeria’s 58th independence anniversary.

He described imposition of candidates as undemocratic, saying its effects could be grievous and would never be to the benefit of the entire citizens.

Ogbaga likened the imposition of candidates to a monster, which had deprived the nation the true benefits of democracy, despite the long years of her independence.

He, therefore, called on stakeholders at all levels of governance to stop the imposition of candidates on the electorate as exemplified in some states of the

federation.

On the state of Nigeria at her 58th Independence, Ogbaga acknowledged the fact that successive government had not lived up to expectations of citizens in some polices, but he expressed optimism that Nigeria by 2030 shall be totally free of corrupt politicians courtesy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts.

Ogbaga, who is currently aspiring to represent Ebonyi North zone in at the Senate on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, applauded the President for his tireless fight against corruption, stressing that the death of corruption in the country would lead to the end of political slavery, including the imposition of candidates on the electorate.

He also expressed the opinion that the development in all spheres of Nigeria since independence in 1960 were enormous and commendable, despite many areas of serious need for improvement, and noted that the electorate should always pray for divine assistance for their leaders.

On the way forward, the former minister congratulated the President and all Nigerians, urging all leaders to always strive to leave enduring legacies for posterity sake and to invest greatly in the security of lives and property for a better

Nigeria.

Ogbaga said, ”Leaders in authority should strive to ensure security of lives and property. On aspect of election of persons into various positions, the privileged few should allow the electorate to exercise their franchise by sending their preferred aspirants to office through their votes.

”By the singular act of imposing people on the electorate, they are restricted from choosing the best. They are compelled to vote for one or two handpicked by that selfish few.

”In a nutshell, it is another form of slavery, undemocratic, rape of democratic principles and disenfranchisement of the people by some privileged few”

‘To that extent, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of all political parties in the country to put a permanent halt to the imposition of candidates on the electorates with the aim of bringing true democratic dividends to the people and discharge of their franchise.”