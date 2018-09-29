The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has challenged Nigerian electorates to demand transparency from persons holding leadership positions.

Obaseki threw the challenge during the launch of Open Niger Delta (OPENED) Campaign project in collaboration with the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

While commending ANEEJ for the OPENED initiative, which he said was in line with the state’s open government policy, Obaseki assured of his administration’s readiness to drive the campaign in the Niger Delta region.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, Obaseki said the state has put in place institutional framework to ensure due process is followed in the execution of projects, adding that the state government published all contracts above N10 million as well as her annual financial statements.

He therefore noted that behavioural change amongst citizens was essential in the fight against corruption in the country and advised the electorates to vote only leaders who are transparent and ready to deliver good governance in the country.

Rev David Ugolor, Executive Director of ANEEJ, said OPENED project is supported by Bread for the World Protestant Development Service with the goal of mainstreaming Open Government Partnership (OGP) principles in the Niger Delta states.

Ugolor explained that OPENED was designed to encourage states within the Niger Delta region to adopt measures that will improve transparency, accountability and good governance in the region.

“Edo State has joined the OGP which requires that participating governments enter into a co-creation process with civil society to develop commitment in the fight against corruption, public participation in governance and empowerment of citizens,” he said.