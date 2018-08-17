Erstwhile chieftain of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) and two-time gubernatorial candidate of the party in Anambra State, Godwin Ezeemo, on Thursday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ezeemo announced his defection when the PDP state leadership, led by its chairman, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, paid a courtesy call on him in his Umuchu office.

Giving reasons for his defection, Ezeemo said he had seen over the years that Nigerian electorate are still moved by big names instead of political ideology of parties.

He said he told the PDP delegation that he cannot fully go into the party if his followers in PPA were not taken care of.

“We are only interested in big names here and not in the material that is vying for any post. I have tried for a long time to convince them that coming from a smaller party would even give me better opportunity to work, but, they seem not to understand. I had to oblige them.”

On the issue of having to pass the hurdle of primaries in the course of pursuing his gubernatorial interest under the PDP, Ezeemo said he believes in party primaries and was not afraid of going through it.

He, however, stated his political interest was to ensure that the basics of civilisation; constant power, water, good schools, good roads, good healthcare system, were made available to all and sundry.

“If people have all these, there are a lot of problems that will be sorted out immediately. I will treat the people with respect and good care. These are what I will do differently,” Ezeemo said.

Nwobu recounted what he called the outstanding qualities of Ezeemo, which made PDP persistent in wooing him over the years.

He said PDP provides Ezeemo a better chance in his “genuine effort to improve his society through politics.”

He also promised that PDP will “love Ezeemo and ensure that he is given his pride of place” regardless of how long he has spent with them.

Dr. C.C. Okeke, former member of the House of Representatives said they had taken years to convince Ezeemo to join PDP, having seen his genuine interest in amending the broken walls in Anambra.