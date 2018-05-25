Former Edo State Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Godwin Erhahon, has alleged the exclusion of members of Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, by the APC-led government in the state.

Erhahon, who is also the Patron of Buhari Youth Organisation, Buhari Friends Organisation Network and Izon-Ibe Global Policy Network, IGPN, made the allegation in a statement in Benin City, yesterday, saying that no former member or leader of CPC now defunct, was elected into APC executive at the recently concluded APC 192 Wards, local government and Edo State congresses.

He recalled that before the 2015 general election, four political parties, namely, Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and CPC merged and became APC, lamenting that the party’s continuous isolation of CPC membrs may not be unconnected with the intolerance of political dissent aimed at eroding the legacies of CPC in APC political equation in Edo State.

He said such political arrangements, negate the letters of the merger and cast doubt on the internal democracy of the party ahead of 2019 general election.

He said, “The Minister of State and Chairman Board of Governing Council of one of the Federal Polytechnics appointed from CPC legacy in Edo State were picked directly from the Presidency, not nominees from Edo State government or party secretariat.

“As chairman of CPC legacy, myself, my ACN and ANPP legacy counterparts with himself then as governor started the formation of APC in Edo State in 2013. What yardstick did he use to exclude me from the state caucus?

“I challenge the governors and other national leaders from ANPP, CPC and APGA legacies to call Adams Oshiomhole to explain to them how he accommodated their former members in both government and party structures in Edo State before supporting him for the national chairmanship.”