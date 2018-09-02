African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Alhaji Gboyega Isiaka, has anchored his motivation to vie for the highest position in the state on his capacity to provide good governance and run a better Ogun State where life will be abundant for the people.

Isiaka, who is running for the position for the third consecutive time, spoke on Saturday during an interview on Fresh FM radio monitored in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He explained that he was not contesting because he hails from Ogun West Senatorial district which has yet to produce the governor of the state, though he was quick to add that there was merit in the argument that the governor should come from the Yewa division of the state.

“The fact that I am from Ogun West is an added advantage that is worth talking about. In a state of 43 years, a particular section of the state has not had the opportunity to govern the state. That does not stop any other person from any other part of the state from contesting.

“I want to run a better Ogun State and take the state to a greater height from the West to the Central and to the East. I have what it takes to take the state to a greater level and also to spread development and good governance and make life abundant for the people of the state,” he said.

Reminded that he won the bulk of the votes from Ogun East division which is also laying claim to the governorship of the state in 2019, having supported Yewa for two elections, Isiaka said the factors that would play out in 2019 election would be different from what happened in 2015.

“Ogun Central had Senator Ibikunle Amosun as governor running for a second term. Egba people did not want another son to lose a second term and so they voted for Amosun. That factor will not be there in 2019. The Egba people will vote for someone other than their son. Don’t forget the fact in this same country, in Anambra State somebody won in all the local governments and also in Ekiti State.

“We should not continue to think that Ogun State people will always vote on primordial sentiments. They will look at the quality of candidates and their closeness to them. I can claim that over and above anybody that wants to contest in Ogun State in 2019, there is none that is as close to the people of the state as I am,” he said.

On his appraisal of Governor Amosun’s terms as governor, Isiaka said while the governor might have done some things right, he chided him for concentrating too much on constructing bridges and neglecting other critical sectors.

“There are other sectors of the economy that require resources but which are being deprived, education is a case in point. In the last WAEC result, Ogun State was in number 19. Here is a state of firsts since the days of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The health sector is even worse and then rural and community roads,” he added.