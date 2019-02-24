



Mr Gideon Gwani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has polled 21,187 votes to win the Kaura Federal Constituency election in Kaduna State, for the fifth time.

Announcing the result in Kaura on Sunday, Dr Luka Maude, INEC National Assembly Election Collation Officer in the LGA, said that Gwani was trailed by Mr Sunday Aso of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 6,854 votes.

Mr Simon Na’allah of the PRP got 6,053 votes, while Afang Tanda of the SDP polled 2,867 followed by Zamani Joseph of the UPN with 2,582 votes, according to the collation officer.

“Mr Gideon Gwani of the PDP, having scored two-thirds and majority of the votes, is hereby returned as elected,” Maude said.

The PDP senatorial candidate also won in the constituency with 29,356 votes while APC got 9,071 votes, SDP 1,102 and PRP 1,389.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Atiku Abubakar of the PDP won the presidential election in Kaura LGA, with 33,647 votes.

The INEC Presidential Election Returning Officer in the LGA, Prof. Nafiu Abdu, who announced the result, said that President Muhammad Buhari of the APC got 6,907 votes.

Abdu said that there were 89,701 registered voters in the 10 registration areas in the LGA, adding that accredited voters were 43,979 with a total valid votes of 41,550.