Ghali Na’Abba: Why the North rejects zoning

A former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, says the north does not welcome the idea of zoning the presidency to the south in 2023 because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance.

Na’ Abba also attributed his perceived rejection of zoning in the north to the president’s leadership style.

The ex-Speaker said this in an interview with Trust TV.

He said the president is running the country in a manner that suggests that he’s opinionated, adding that the north is not satisfied with his performance in the past six years.

He added that northerners do not support the idea of zoning the presidency to another region because they believe Buhari’s tenure is a waste.

“Within the North today, the idea of many people that the presidency must shift to another region is not a welcome idea because the feeling of many people is that the years of this president is a waste. They’ve not gained anything from it. So, why should anybody even talk to them about zoning? When they believe they have the numerical strength to elect another person, he said.

“But why you should even elect another president from the north is more surprising for this kind of scenario to continue.”

The former Speaker also accused President Buhari of failing to consult on issues affecting the country.