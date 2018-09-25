A Rivers State governorship aspirant, Mr George Larry, has promised to transform the state to the standard of luxury hub Dubai, an agenda that would attract expatriates and tourists to the south-south state if he is elected governor in 2019, he said.

Larry, who is contesting on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), revealed this yesterday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, explained that the citizens of the state had not enjoyed peace due to political conflicts and thuggery.

Larry, an indigene of Bonny Kingdom added that, “Rivers State, as we all know, has been in the dungeon. And I have come today to tell you that the desired change in Rivers State is here.

“Over the years, we have had what I cannot explain; but today, I am assuring you that the state will see a different and wonderful type of governance that will touch the grassroots in terms of development, mostly human capital and infrastructure development.

“I have everything it takes to make this agenda a reality,” he noted.

He further disclosed why he dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the SDP, citing internal wrangling vitiating the progress of the party.

“I am one of the founding members of PDP since 1998. I had to cross the carpet because all is not well.

“I know that without SDP Rivers State will go nowhere, that is why I had to pitch tent with SDP.”

Larry urged Rivers State indigenes living abroad to return home and enjoy the benefits of the state.

“I will urge my brothers and sisters in diaspora to come back home, work and develop our country. I am privileged to live in any part of the world but I deliberately refused.

“I said that whatever they have in that country I can build it in Nigeria. That is why I am determined to do the best I can to developing my place.”

“I am from a very rich place, Bonny Kingdom, that is supposed to be more beautiful that Dubai. That is one very agenda I have in my heart. Rivers State must be one of the best in this country,” Larry declared.

SDP National Secretary, Shehu Gabam, promised that the party’s primaries at all levels will be free, fair and devoid of nepotism.