A former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to address the lingering security challenges bedevilling the country.

Speaking with journalists at his hilltop residence on Tuesday in Minna, the former leader said Buhari has the capacity to deal with the challenges, while urging Nigerians to be patient with the president.

According to him, Buhari is not disposed to idle talk, adding that the president is known to be a man of his words.

He noted that President Buhari had reiterated his administration’s commitment to end insurgency in the north east and other security challenges across the country during his second term in office.

IBB said Nigerians should hold Buhari by his words, adding that the resurgence of insecurity was but a temporary setback which would be overcome with time.

He also expressed confidence in the ability of the president to put the country on the path of development and growth.

General Babangida said what is required now is for Nigerians to rally round the President to succeed in the task ahead.

He urged Nigerians to shun divisive tendencies, saying the peace and unity of the country is sacrosanct.

The former leader said there can never be progress and development in an atmosphere of rancour and disunity, adding that the spirit of togetherness entrenched by the country’s founding father must be sustained by all if the nation must move forward.