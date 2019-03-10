



Retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, former Military President, has commended Nigerians for their orderliness and peaceful conducts during the 2019 general elections.

Babangida disclosed this in statement by Malam Zubairu Abdulra’uf, his media aide, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

He urged all Nigerians to be the vanguards of peace for the development of the country through democratic processes.

Babangida, who has been away for three months on a medical vacation abroad, returned to the country on March 9.

He was received on arrival by former Head of State Gen. AbdulSalami Abubakar, his son Muhammad Babangida and other family members and friends.

In 1987, nearly two years after assuming power as military leader, Babangida spent weeks in the American Hospital in Paris, France, obtaining treatment for a condition known as radiculopathy.

Radiculopathy “is characterized by pain which seems to radiate from the spine to extend outward to cause symptoms away from the source of the spinal nerve root irritation.”