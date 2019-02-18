



Former Military President, President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has disowned various social media accounts bearing his name declaring that they are fake and are convener of fake news.

In a press statement by his media office, urged the public to disregard any social media handles with the name and pictures of the former leader as they are meant to mislead the public.

The statement reads, “The attention of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida GCFR, has been drawn to the existence of several twitter handles and “Social Media” purportedly owned by the Former Military President

“The Media office of the former Military President wish to inform the general public, particularly “Social Media” community that General Babangida currently has no twitter handle and not on any “Social media” platform.

“Also, we wish to state categorically that the twitter handles bearing the name and photographs of General Babangida are fake and targeted at misleading unsuspecting members of the public.

“Accordingly, we wish to advise the social media community and the general public to be wary of the fake accounts, mischievous fake online news and discountenance whatever message conveyed therein.”

The former military leader further debunked a story making rounds by an online media.

“We wish to emphatically state that General Babangida is an elder statesman and a peacemaker. A malicious story in an online media credited to General Babangida is a malicious Fake News.”